Ivan LaHaie Sr.
July 18, 1928 - Dec. 17, 2019
NILES, MI - Ivan J. LaHaie Sr., 91, of Niles, passed away peacefully at The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac on December 17, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Ivan was born on July 18, 1928 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Henry A. and Margaret J. (Duranceau) LaHaie. His family moved to Saginaw where they raised Ivan and his six siblings. Ivan graduated from St. Mary's High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on August 1, 1946; he served for a time aboard the USS Orion. He was Honorably Discharged on June 11, 1948, after which he attended the University of Detroit.
On July 25, 1953 Ivan married his soulmate, Alice T. Permoda at a ceremony in Bay City, Michigan. They shared 66 years of joy and fulfillment together raising their six children into adulthood.
Ivan worked for over 50 years in a variety of positions. He began his career with Lufkin Rule Co., where he was given the opportunity to take his family to Puerto Rico for three and a half years as the manager of a facility making precision dial indicators. After returning to Michigan, he took a position as a plant manager with General Cable Co. in Niles, where he and Alice lived to this day. Ivan was committed to his role as family provider, despite the fact that it required him to spend extended periods of time away from home and uproot his family on multiple occasions. The family made the best of these challenges, turning every move into an adventure. Most noteworthy was the complete remodeling Ivan did on an old farm house in Essexville while helping his kids build treehouses, launch rockets, and catalog the flora and fauna of the local drainage ditches. Following his retirement, Ivan and Alice spent their time together embracing their roles as grandparents and great-grandparents with immense joy, pride, and wonder.
Ivan loved the outdoors and passed that love onto his children with many hunting, fishing, and camping trips “up north.” He also loved sports, from his 1945 Valley Championship in football at St. Mary's High to his golf outings with Alice and grandson Joseph (particularly Joseph's “hole-in-one” at Alice's expense). He followed his Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings through thick and thin, and took great joy and pride in his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.
Ivan was naturally gregarious and welcoming - for him, no one was a stranger. He loved a good party, especially one involving his siblings, children, and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the annual pool opening, despite the fact there was always something that required repair (“hand me the duct tape”), because it brought all the kids together for the start of the summer, aka party, season.
Ivan was an avid card player, particularly euchre, where he had a reputation for “bending the rules” whenever the opportunity presented itself, which meant anytime he had cards in his hand. He was also a born prankster, whether crafting an elaborate April Fool's spoof or scaring the bejesus out of his grandkids when they least expected it (often using his dentures as a prop). He even fancied himself quite the chef, although his style is best described as “bon vivant on a budget.” While his recipes for French toast and 120 proof eggnog were legendary, for Ivan, the secret ingredient was always ketchup.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jimmy Fageley; his siblings, Jean Steffen-Shurlow, Robert LaHaie, and Richard LaHaie.
Surviving Ivan is his wife of sixty-six years, Alice T. LaHaie; his children, Ivan (Kathy) LaHaie Jr. of Grass Lake, Andrew (Bambi) LaHaie of Muskegon, Edward (Alicia) LaHaie of Adrian, Joanne (James) Gipson of Niles, Anthony (Dana) LaHaie of Grand Haven, and Patricia LaHaie of Ypsilanti; grandchildren, Katie Hill, Allie LaHaie, Shannon (Rick III) Behm, Andy LaHaie, Tyler Shafer, Joseph (Danielle) Gipson, and Sierra LaHaie; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Spencer, Claire, Oscar, and Annabelle. He also leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Charles LaHaie of Washington D.C. and two sisters, Cherrie (Don) Gilbert of Saginaw and Rose (Aubrey) Smith of Broad Run, Virginia.
Ivan's entire family is deeply grateful to everyone who cared for him in his final years, including the staff at Buchanan Meadows, Timbers of Cass County, and Caring Circle, but most importantly, his daughter Joanne, whose unselfish dedication and sacrifice to Ivan's well-being and comfort can never be repaid.
In keeping with Ivan's wishes, his family will gather at a future date to celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ivan's memory to , 200 Turwill Lane, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006 or to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019