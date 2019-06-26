Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Carlisle Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Watkins


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ivan Watkins Obituary
Ivan Watkins

Jan. 9, 1927 - June 22, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Ivan Watkins, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday at Grand Emerald Place, South Bend. He is survived by two sons, Robert of New Carlisle & Dan of FL; two grandsons, Jeremy & Dustin; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy & Harper; and sister, Roberta of MI. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, numerous brothers & sisters. He was a Plumber Pipefitter for several companies & a WWII Navy Veteran. Graveside Service is 11 a.m. EST Saturday in New Carlisle Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.