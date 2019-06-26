|
Ivan Watkins
Jan. 9, 1927 - June 22, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Ivan Watkins, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday at Grand Emerald Place, South Bend. He is survived by two sons, Robert of New Carlisle & Dan of FL; two grandsons, Jeremy & Dustin; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy & Harper; and sister, Roberta of MI. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, numerous brothers & sisters. He was a Plumber Pipefitter for several companies & a WWII Navy Veteran. Graveside Service is 11 a.m. EST Saturday in New Carlisle Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019