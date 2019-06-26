|
Iver Michael Amor
June 19, 2019 - June 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Iver Michael Amor, 4 days old, passed away at 6:43 p.m. Saturday, June 22 in St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Iver was born June 19, 2019 to Courtney M. Thompson and Michael J. Amor of South Bend, who survive. He is also survived by his siblings, Quinn I. Amor and Sawyer J. Amor, both at home; his maternal grandfather, Stephen V. Thompson (Ann Marie) of South Bend; his paternal grandfather, Ronald L. Amor (Kim) of Fish Lake, IN; his maternal aunt, Autumn N. Young of Vancouver, WA; and his paternal aunt, Sarah E. Smith (Jeremy) of Koontz Lake, IN. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra L. Morrow.
A private family service will take place with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Iver's name may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Indiana - Michiana, Inc., 615 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601 or the .
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019