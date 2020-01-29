|
|
J. Larry Neff
Sept. 9, 1945 - Jan. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - J. Larry Neff, 74, passed on to his heavenly reward on Monday, January 27, 2020. Larry was born on September 9, 1945 in Lancaster, PA to Lester Hershey Neff and Naomi Charles Neff Good. He was raised in Mountville, PA, attending Mountville Mennonite Church. He attended Mountville Elementary School, Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, and Eastern Mennonite College 1963-1965. After his freshman year of college he served on a six-week mission trip to British Honduras (Belize) and Honduras.
Larry was married on July 10, 1965 to Norma Jean Rohrer at Millersville Mennonite Church, The couple moved to Michigan, where he attended Eastern Michigan University and received his BA. He also received his MBA from the University of Notre Dame. In 1968 he began work for Goodwill Industries in Flint. Larry then transferred to Indianapolis where he worked for Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana as the Deputy Executive Director from 1970-1973 before coming to South Bend, Indiana, where he became the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana from 1973-2013. His leadership and excellence in management were recognized with the Goodwill Industries Executive of the Year award in 1998 and he was inducted into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame in 2005. He served as a consultant and mentor to Goodwill executives around the country, and held his own executive team in South Bend in high regard.
Larry was an active member of Kern Road Mennonite Church where he served in multiple leadership roles. He was a member and past president of South Bend Rotary, board member for Bethany Christian School, Indiana Michigan Conference, and founding board member of Southfield Village. He regularly attended Goodwill Conferences, was an avid golfer, and a fan of Notre Dame sports.
Larry is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Rohrer Neff; three children and their spouses, Stacy Neff Beshara (Tarek), Julie Neff Groff (Tim), and Jim Neff (Kelly Sauder); one brother, Lester Neff (Joanne); and four stepsisters, Annetta Good, Sally Good Witmer (Jim), Polly Good Baker (Dan), and Mary Ann Good Lafferty (Marlin). He delighted in his seven grandchildren: Jacob & Sarah Beshara; T.J., Simeon & Gabriel Groff; and Mason & Maddie Neff. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lester, mother, Naomi, stepfather, Jacob Good, grandson, Connor James Sauder Neff, and stepbrother, Richard Good.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of integrity and deep faith in Jesus Christ, and an inspiration to his many friends and coworkers. Since he battled dementia, his brain has been donated through Brain Support Network for research. The Neff family extends their deep appreciation to the staff of North Woods Village and Grace Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Larry.
Visitation with Larry's family will be from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend, IN 46614. The Celebration of his life will be held at Kern Road Mennonite Church at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Palmer Funeral Homes-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Goodwill Industries, 1805 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46619; Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend, IN 46614; or Eastern Mennonite Missions, 53 W. Brandt Blvd., Salunga, PA 17538. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020