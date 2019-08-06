Home

Jack C. Cunningham

Jack C. Cunningham Obituary
Jack C. Cunningham

Nov. 23, 1943 - August 3, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Jack Cunningham, 75, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019.

Jack is survived by wife, Karla; daughters, Paula Boocher and Amanda (Michael) Hutchinson; step-sons, Justin (Robin) Walters and Geoffrey Walters; and grandchildren, Hayden, and Wyatt Walters. Jack worked at Elkhart Product, retiring after more than 49 years. He enjoyed traveling, Elvis, bowling, classic cars, poker, and playing checkers with his father-in-law, even though he seldom won. Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Bend for their tireless care and support.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
