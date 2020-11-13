Jack Callahan
Jan. 6, 1930 - Nov. 11, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Jack Lee Callahan, 90, passed away at Greencroft Healthcare on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.
On January 6, 1930 he was born to Albert Marion and Geraldine Callahan in Elkhart County. He graduated from Madison Township High School in 1949.
On October 1, 1950 he married June Hawkins in Wyatt, Indiana. She passed away Nov. 7, 2020.
He is survived by a son, Brian Callahan of Mishawaka; a son-in-law, Randy Marchant of South Bend; two granddaughters, Breige and Brooke Callahan; two brothers-in-law, Bill Hawkins and Bob (Nancy) Hawkins; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Hawkins.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolene Marchant.
Jack spent most of his life in trucking in the local area of South Bend and Mishawaka, and he also ushered at Notre Dame events. In retirement he worked part time for Avis Car Rental.
He loved playing cards and attending Penn High School basketball games.
Cremation will be provided by Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services are planned. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka.
Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com
.