Jack Charles Varner
Aug. 15, 1934 - Aug. 15, 2019
NILES, MI - Jack Varner, co-founder and owner of local garden center Varner's Greenhouse & Nursery of Niles, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, his 85th birthday. Mr. Varner had been fighting a long-term illness for a couple of years. During his healthier times, Jack took great pleasure in food, especially homemade sweets, and travel. He and his wife of 52 and 1/2 years, Mary Varner, traveled to all seven continents and many countries and states in between. Jack was a larger-than-life kind of guy with a big personality that could be intimidating for some and endearing to others. He commanded a depth of understanding, and a sharp wit didn't hurt to win his favor either. Go big or go home summarizes the way in which Jack approached his life and all that he tackled in it. For those who love him, they love him fiercely. He will be deeply missed by those who survive him, including his beloved wife, Mary Varner; his sister, Carole Jean Clarkson; his children, Jerry Varner (Shelia Duncan Varner), Deborah Dressel (Rick Dressel), Cindi Watson (Dudley Watson), David Varner (Candi Varner), Carla Varner (Sebastien Sacre), and Jason Varner; his grandchildren, Taylor Ackerman (Joel Dollarhide) Sarah Satkowski (Don Satkowski), Christopher Varner (Tereza Marina), Danielle Suttell, David Mc.Govern (Lynnette McGovern), Elizabeth Hernandez (Caleb Hernandez), Nathalie Sacre and Jacques (“Jack”) Sacre; great-grandchildren, Courtney Satkowski, Madelyn Suttell, Myah Hernandez, and Maddox Hernandez; many nieces and nephews; and numerous caregivers and employees who knew him better than most. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Everett and Jeannette Imogene Varner; and his sister, Alice Ann Varner. Viewing will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Hoven Funeral Home, 414 East Front Street, Buchanan, Michigan and services will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 am at Smith Chapel, 29858 Redfield Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019