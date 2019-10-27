Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Jack D. Swank


1942 - 2019
Jack D. Swank Obituary
Jack D. Swank

August 18, 1942 - Oct. 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack D. Swank, 77, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, October 22 in his residence. Jack was born in South Bend on August 18, 1942 to Donald and Norma (Hoff) Swank. On March 14, 1987, Jack married the love of his life, Darlene Erhardt. He was the owner and operator of Swank Painting. Jack was a member of the South Bend Eagles. He and his wife enjoyed caving and camping in Tennessee, gardening, and spending a night at the races at the South Bend Motor Speedway.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Darlene and his two sons, Donald Swank and Erik Swank. He was the proud grandfather of Kara Swank and great-granddaughter, Reign. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, Norma Reuter who passed away in 2015, and a grandson, Andrew who passed away earlier this year.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 29 from 10:00am until the service time in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Jack's life will be held at 2:00pm in the funeral chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
