|
|
Jack D. Weil
March 7, 1927 - Feb. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack D. Weil, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, in his home. Jack was born on March 7, 1927 in South Bend to Frank and Helen (Blubaugh) Weil, and was a lifelong resident. Jack was a 1945 graduate of John Adams High School and received a Business Degree from Franklin College. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed with National Cash Register, Drewery's, and retired from John Hancock. After retirement, Jack worked part time for the South Bend Medical Foundation as a courier for 8 years. On October 12, 1957, in St. Joseph Church, South Bend, he married his wife of 63 years, Joan Mary Maciejewski, who survives. Also surviving are his five children, Patrick (Patrice) Weil of Valparaiso, IN, Lisa (James) Webb of North Liberty, IN, Julie (James) Huth of Fort Wayne, IN, Maureen Fitzpatrick of Tyngsborough, MA, and Mary Beth (Brett) Nichols of Sacramento, CA; his sixteen grandchildren: Sarah, Joseph, Emily, Caleb, Daniel, Ian, Allison, Sean, Adam, Nate, Joseph, Abby, David, Liam, Claire, and Rowan; his six great-grandchildren: Carter, Jack, Addison, Millie, Andrew, and Jaxon; and his sister, Donna Grauel of Mishawaka, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Corpus Christi Church. Private burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Jack was a charter member of Corpus Christi Parish and a member of The Holy Hour program. He enjoyed playing euchre at Howard Park Senior Center. Jack loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren. We all looked forward to our regular visits to the Outer Banks, North Carolina for family reunions. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice Foundation or Corpus Christi Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2020