Jack E. Maciejewski
1928 - 2020
Jack E. Maciejewski

April 14, 1928 - Oct. 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack E. Maciejewski, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Jack was born on April 14, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Steve and Laura (Faltynski) Kujawa. On September 16, 1950 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, he married Renata Urbanski who survives him. Jack is also survived by one daughter, Kathleen Hancz of Mishawaka, Indiana; two sons, James (Sue) Maciejewski of Riverview, Florida and Richard (Mary) Maciejewski of South Bend, Indiana; four grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Hall, Matthew (Karla) Maciejewski, Lauren Maciejewski, and Kyle Maciejewski; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Trinity Maciejewski; two step-great-grandchildren, Brianna Nannet and Megan Moore; and one sister, Marlene Stevens of South Bend, Indiana. Jack was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Michael Hancz, one brother, William Maciejewski, and one stepsister, Gertrude Bystry.

Jack was a diehard Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Notre Dame fan. He worked for over 39 years with the South Bend School Corporation.

A visitation for Jack will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jack's honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:30 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
OCT
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
OCT
20
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
