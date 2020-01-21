Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Graveside service
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
South Bend, IN
Jack E. Taylor


1927 - 2020
Jack E. Taylor Obituary
Jack E. Taylor

Oct. 10, 1927 - Jan. 18, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Jack E. Taylor, 92 years old, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Jack was born on October 10, 1927 in Plymouth to the late Noble E. and Sylvia (Huntsburger) Taylor. He has been a lifelong resident of Lakeville. On January 11, 1948 in Lakeville, Jack and Jean E. Schall were united in marriage.

Along with Jean, his loving wife of 72 years, survivors include their son, Dan (Carol) Taylor of North Liberty; daughter-in-law, Deb Taylor of West Lafayette; three grandsons, Shad (Karen) Taylor, Eric (Emily) Taylor, and Ryan (Tiffany) Taylor; nine great-grandchildren, Colton, Danny, Jacob, Lauren, Nathan, Reid, Jackson, Sophia, and Isobella; brother, Kenneth (Thelma “Honey”) Taylor of Cassopolis, MI; and sisters-in-law, Peg and Marguriete Taylor. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Taylor and brothers, Robert and Russell Taylor.

Jack was the former co-owner of Taylor's Grocery Store in Lakeville for 21 years where he specialized as the butcher. He then worked for Monarch Foods and was the National Account Executive Director for Redi Froze, retiring in 1990. Jack was a member of Masonic Lodge, and Council Oak #745, F & AM. He was a former volunteer with the Lakeville Fire Department for over 20 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastor Wesley Skiles will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jack E. Taylor may be donated to Hope Ministries, 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601 or to Olive Branch United Brethren in Christ Church missions fund, 22750 Osborne Road, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to the Taylor family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
