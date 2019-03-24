Jack Ellis Mell



Jan. 2, 1929 - March 22, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Jack Ellis Mell, 90, of New Carlisle passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 2, 1929, in LaPorte, IN, to the late Joseph Elvis and Icle (King) Mell. On January 21, 1952 he married Candace D. Hagedorn, who preceded him in death on August 23, 2017. Jack is survived by his son, Jack (Kim) Mell II of Granger; his two daughters, Debbie Higgins and Denise Kujawski, both of New Carlisle; three granddaughters, Toni (Henry) Versmesse of South Bend, Jessica (Keith) Varga of New Carlisle, and Kayla Mell of Granger; and two great-grandchildren. Jack worked as a truck driver for Koontz-Wagner for 37 1/2 years, before retiring in 1990. He was a United States Army Veteran. Jack was a big supporter of the New Carlisle Community, served on the town board, and loved the town. He and his two brothers founded Mell's Diner, which is currently The Diner and is still owned and run by his daughter, Debbie and managed by his granddaughter, Jessica. In his later years he was cared for by his granddaughters, Toni and Jessica. Per Jack's request, there will be no services.