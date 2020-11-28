1/1
Jack H. Jones
1929 - 2020
Jack H. Jones

June 6, 1929 - Nov. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack H. Jones, 91, passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2020. Jack was born in Wabash, IN on June 6, 1929, to the late Leo Z. and Martha Jeanette (Hutchens) Jones. Jack is also preceded in death by his grandparents, William Tillman and Oral Frances (Wilson) Hutchens, and Zemri Hockett and Ida (Miller) Jones.

On August 14, 1955, at Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo, IN, Jack married the former Marilyn Sue Rutherford who survives. Jack is also survived by his son, Jeffery H. Jones; daughter, Nanette (Scott) Pollock; grandson, Nathan Mittleman; and step-grandson, Henry (Hillary) Pollock.

Following graduation from Kokomo High School in 1947, Jack attended Indiana University Bloomington where he received his bachelor's degree in 1955. During his time at IU, he served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He graduated from O.C.S. and completed his service at the rank of First Lieutenant. Jack then moved to South Bend where he worked in management at Uniroyal until his retirement in 1990. He continued his education at Indiana University South Bend, obtaining a Master's in Business Administration in 1989.

Jack was involved in numerous organizations throughout his life. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America and achieved the level of Eagle Scout in 1943. While attending IU, he served as President of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Jack was also a member of the American Legion, Summit Club, and held a life membership at the South Bend Elks Lodge.

Jack loved the music of Glenn Miller and Artie Shaw. He enjoyed watching The Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke, and was a military cinema enthusiast. Jack spent countless hours on his pontoon boat at Diamond Lake with his family and vacationed to Bonita Springs, FL for over 20 years. He was also an IU basketball fan and held season tickets during the Bob Knight era.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Service will be held at Hahn Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 12:00pm with an hour visitation prior to service. Jack will be laid to rest in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo, IN.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caretakers from Southern Care Hospice, Senior 1 Care, and Always Best Care.

Contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Shriners Hospital for Children.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
