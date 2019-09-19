Home

Jack Heinke


1934 - 2019
Jack Heinke Obituary
Jack Heinke

Aug. 28, 1934 - Aug. 16, 2019

BREMAN, IN - Jack L. Heinke, 84, passed away August 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Bremen. He was born August 28, 1934 to Carl & Elsie (Simon) Heinke.

On February 22, 1957 he married Carol Anderson; she survives along with 1 daughter, Shelley Jones, 2 grandchildren, Dylan (Jessi) Jones, Lindsey (Chad) Ritter and 2 great grandchildren, Braxton and Aubree.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son-in-law, Stephen Jones.

Jack attended Lakeville High School and served our country in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class for two years stationed in Greenland. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a Free and Accepted Mason, Lodge 414 in Bremen, of which he was elected Worshipful Master two different times. Jack was self-employed as a farmer and also worked at Martin Chevy until he retired in 1999. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, making stained glass and collecting antiques.

A celebration of life will be held September 21, 2019 at the Salem United Methodist Church in Bremen, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with Services to follow at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the church.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
