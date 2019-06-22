Jack Katona



Sept. 3, 1938 - June 19, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Jack Katona, 80, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Jack was born September 3, 1938, to the late Joseph E. Sr. and Esther Katona in South Bend.



He is a graduate of Washington-Clay High School. Immediately following high school, he joined the Marine Corps where he served 3 years. Upon arriving at Camp Pendleton, he realized that a piece of his life had been left behind - the love of his life. She then flew to California to marry him. On April 19, 1957, Jack married Sharon “Sue” Miller, who survives. They were married for 62 loving years.



Upon leaving the service, they returned to South Bend where they made a home. He truly was a Jack-of-all-trades. There wasn't a job that Jack couldn't do and he did them all with pride and precision. His career was spent at Indiana Bell (Ameritech) where he retired after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he started a successful business, which he ran for several years. Jack and Sue then enjoyed retirement and over 20 years of winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL, which will forever be his happy place. Jack was also a longtime member of Harris Prairie Church of Granger.



Jack is also survived by his daughters, Kelli (John) Jasinski of Peoria and Kathi (Tony) Agostino of Granger; and three granddaughters, Ashlee Sweeden, and Sophia and Olivia Agostino.



He was preceded in death by one sister, Marie; and two brothers, Joseph Eugene, Jr., and Gerald.



Jack's legacy lives on in the family and friends who loved him dearly. He was a man of few words but the words that he spoke meant so much. His patience and generosity knew no bounds. He was always wise beyond his years and kind beyond every expectation. We will miss his laugh, his guidance, and his quiet manner that was always a calm in any storm. We will take comfort in knowing that he now has his toes in heavenly sand.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the service immediately following at 1:00 pm, at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Road. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Please send condolences to the family at www.mcgannhay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from June 22 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary