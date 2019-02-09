Pastor Jack Kline



Dec. 19, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Pastor Jack Kline, 98, of Bremen, passed away at 4:05 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. Pastor Jack was born on December 19, 1920 in Sayre, OK, the son of Harry M. and Elzina (Ganer) Kline. On July 6, 1946, he married Louise Cline. She passed away on May 1, 2013. He graduated from Manchester College and then earned his Masters at Bethany Theological Seminary. During WWII, he served in the C.O. Service and fought fires in Oregon. The churches he pastored included West Eel River Church of the Brethren, Lansing Church of the Brethren, Bremen Church of the Brethren for 18 years, and Dayton Church of the Brethren for 10 years before retirement. He is survived by three children, Dr. Philip Jackson of Evansville, IN, Keith (Joan) Kline of Bremen, and Wanda (Dr. Robert) Floros of St. David's, PA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 3:30 pm in the church. Rev. Evan Garber will officiate. Burial will take place in Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Staunton, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Whitlock, 515 W. Whitlock St., Bremen, IN 46506.