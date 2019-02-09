Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
For more information about
Jack Kline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bremen Church of the Brethren
921 Woodies Lane
Bremen, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Bremen Church of the Brethren
921 Woodies Lane
Bremen, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Jack Kline


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pastor Jack Kline Obituary
Pastor Jack Kline

Dec. 19, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Pastor Jack Kline, 98, of Bremen, passed away at 4:05 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. Pastor Jack was born on December 19, 1920 in Sayre, OK, the son of Harry M. and Elzina (Ganer) Kline. On July 6, 1946, he married Louise Cline. She passed away on May 1, 2013. He graduated from Manchester College and then earned his Masters at Bethany Theological Seminary. During WWII, he served in the C.O. Service and fought fires in Oregon. The churches he pastored included West Eel River Church of the Brethren, Lansing Church of the Brethren, Bremen Church of the Brethren for 18 years, and Dayton Church of the Brethren for 10 years before retirement. He is survived by three children, Dr. Philip Jackson of Evansville, IN, Keith (Joan) Kline of Bremen, and Wanda (Dr. Robert) Floros of St. David's, PA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 3:30 pm in the church. Rev. Evan Garber will officiate. Burial will take place in Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Staunton, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Whitlock, 515 W. Whitlock St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Download Now