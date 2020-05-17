Jack L. Davidson
Jack L. Davidson

Dec. 3, 1935 - May 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack L. Davidson, 84, of South Bend, IN died peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence. He was born on December 3, 1935, in South Bend, IN, to the late Paul and Edith Davidson. On June 29, 1962 he was united in marriage to Carol Vohs.

Jack is survived by his wife of almost fifty-eight years, Carol (Vohs) Davidson; daughter, Debbi (Don) Nagy of South Bend, IN; granddaughters, Sarah Nagy of Tampa, FL and Amanda (Darren) Sanders of Grovetown, GA; grandson, Ben Nagy of Marathon, FL; and sister, Lona Tobey of South Bend, IN.

Jack worked as a machinist for Dodge Manufacturing for many years. In 1971, he started a business, Davidson Brothers Construction, with his late brother, Paul Davidson. They buried phone cable for Indiana Bell Telephone Company. Jack and Carol moved to Douglas, AZ in 1981, where they lived and worked until their return to South Bend in 2012.

Jack was a 1956 graduate of Riley High School, a member of the Kustums Car Club, and a fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife.

A Graveside Service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN at Noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Jack may be offered to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
