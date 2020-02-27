Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Jack L. Richter Obituary
Jack L. Richter

Mar. 12, 1945 - Feb. 25, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Jack L.

Richter, 74, of Galien, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Pastor Robert Hamilton officiating and military honors rendered by the Buchanan & Galien American Legion and United States Army. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, also at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am. Burial will take place at a later date in Galien Cemetery. Those wishing to make a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Jack was born on March 12, 1945 to Lyle and Eva (Trapp) Richter in Niles. He graduated from Galien High School in 1963. Following graduation, Jack was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. From an early age, he worked hard starting off on the family farm. By the time he was eight, Jack had purchased his first tractor. He owned and operated Richter Enterprises for fifty-two years in addition to serving as the sexton at Galien Cemetery for over forty. Throughout his life, Jack's work ethic was displayed taking on various jobs from trucking, demolition, snow plowing, lime spreading, digging septic and basements to name a few. He was a lifetime member of the Galien American Legion. Jack was a selfless man and cherished his family.

He is survived by his son, Timothy (Adrianne) Richter; daughter, Jennifer Richter; their mother, Katherine Richter; grandchildren, Slone and Jack Richter; sister-in-law, Charlotte Richter; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Eva Richter; brother, Larry Richter and sister, Bonnie (Gary) Rehmel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
