Jack Lee Marsh



Nov. 18, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2019



BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - Jack Lee Marsh, 76, of Berrien Springs, MI, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI.



He was born November 18, 1942 in Buchanan, MI to the late Lawrence and Marie Marsh. He attended Buchanan High School. Jack worked at Clark's Equipment for 20 years. Jack loved living on Brush Lake Rd., Eau Claire and Dowagiac area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He also loved horses, beagles, and dancing. As a comical man, he enjoyed telling jokes and sharing his happiness with others.



Jack is survived by his sons, Ty Duncan of Niles, Todd Marsh of Severville, TN, William Marsh of Berrien Springs, and James Mahon of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Jerry Marsh, Richard Marsh, Lawrence Marsh, Robert Marsh, and Kenneth Marsh; sisters, Doris Queen, Genevieve Lolmaugh, and Anita Adams; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Duncan.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie; and wife, Gloria Marsh.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held by the family at Noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Buchanan American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buchanan American Legion Post 51. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary