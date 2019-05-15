|
|
Jack Lynn Gildea
April 4, 1963 - May 12, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jack Lynn Gildea, 56, died on Sun., May 12, in Mishawaka. He was born on April 4, 1963 to the late William “Jack” and Julia (Hensley) Gildea. Surviving are his wife, Rachel; brother, Sean Gildea of Huston, TX; sisters, Marcy Elliot of Grand Rapids, MI, Angie Rau of Middleville, MI; and stepsister, Emily Schwandt of Grand Rapids, MI. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Marines. As per Jack's wishes, cremation will take place and the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019