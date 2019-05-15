Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Jack Lynn Gildea


Jack Lynn Gildea Obituary
Jack Lynn Gildea

April 4, 1963 - May 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jack Lynn Gildea, 56, died on Sun., May 12, in Mishawaka. He was born on April 4, 1963 to the late William “Jack” and Julia (Hensley) Gildea. Surviving are his wife, Rachel; brother, Sean Gildea of Huston, TX; sisters, Marcy Elliot of Grand Rapids, MI, Angie Rau of Middleville, MI; and stepsister, Emily Schwandt of Grand Rapids, MI. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Marines. As per Jack's wishes, cremation will take place and the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019
