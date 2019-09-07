Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
269 695-6881
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Buchanan, IN
View Map
Jack R. DeWitt


1936 - 2019
Jack R. DeWitt Obituary
Jack R. DeWitt

Nov. 12, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Jack R. DeWitt, 82, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Center for Hospice Care, South Bend.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan with Military Honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion Post 51 and the United States Army. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Jack was born on November 12, 1936, to Harold and Genevieve (Bay) DeWitt in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1956. On may 28, 1960, Jack married Shirley Wreggelsworth at a ceremony in Buchanan. He was a United States Army Veteran. In 1963 he started DeWitt's Service Station in Buchanan which he operated for 27 years. Jack had a strong work ethic and enjoyed maintaining his yard, vegetable garden, and numerous vehicles. He also took pleasure in cheering for his favorite football teams -- the Chicago Bears and Michigan Wolverines. Jack and Shirley loved being at their lake cottage and camping with family. Family was the most important thing to Jack and he cherished his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jack is survived by his wife of nearly sixty years, Shirley DeWitt; children, Darren (Kimberly) DeWitt, Darryl (Loretta) DeWitt, and Suzan DeWitt; grandchildren, Darrick C. (Jasmine Podell) DeWitt, Carl (Emily) Case, Kyle DeWitt, and Aaron DeWitt; twin sister, Jill Sobieralski, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Genevieve; son, Darrick M. DeWitt; and siblings, Wathena, Joan, and Duane.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
