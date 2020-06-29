Jack R. Witucki
Sept. 21, 1934 - June 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack R. Witucki, 85, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Hospice House, South Bend, IN.
He was born on September 21, 1934 to the late Bernard and Evelyn (Niebauer) Witucki in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.
Jack attended Cascia Hall Prep School (Tulsa, Oklahoma) there he was an All American and received a Scholarship to University of Notre Dame and played as a running back. Then he went to Villanova University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He retired, as a General Manager, from Skyline Corporation in Elkhart, IN, where he worked for 30 years.
On October 29, 1961, he married Jean Scussell at Christ the King Church.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean Witucki of South Bend, IN; three daughters, Theresa (David) Wysong of Bremen, IN, Christine (Michael) Kolisek of Fishers, IN, and Kimberle (Scott) Izdepski of South Bend, IN; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judi (Ron) Seifert of Roscommon, MI.
Jack was a member of Christ the King Parish and for a time at St. Pius X, Granger. He was a 3rd Order Franciscan and member of the local Immaculate Conception Fraternity; and a Member of Morris Park Country Club.
A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Road 933, South Bend, IN 46637, followed by visitation until 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Rev. Stephen Lacroix, C.S.C. officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
**(Date and times are tentative)** Please call Kaniewski Funeral Home or check www.kaniewski.com Monday afternoon for confirmation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church for Mass intentions in memory of Jack.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.