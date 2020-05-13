Jack Roberts Jr.
Sept. 27, 1941 - May 9, 2020
GRANGER, IN - On Saturday, May 9, Jack Roberts Jr. completed a life that was truly well-lived. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family. Jack led a remarkably balanced life. A focused husband, father and grandfather, Jack established family traditions now entering their 5th decade.
Equally successful professionally, Jack served as CEO of Madison Center for nearly 30 years. He attended Southern Illinois University receiving both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Jack was also honored to be in the first graduating class of Notre Dame's Executive MBA program.
Jack's faith was an important part of who he was. He was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and served on Presbyterian Synods in both Illinois and Indiana. He also served as an elder and Treasurer of First Presbyterian Church, South Bend.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Lowther) Roberts; daughters, Susan (Greg) Piper and Sarah (Brian) Ladow, all of Granger, IN; sons, Jason Roberts of Louisville, KY and Dylan Roberts of South Bend, IN; and sister, Brenda Ahlm of Baton Rouge, LA. His cherished grandsons are Chase Piper (Shanna Gatesman) and Connor Piper of Chicago, IL and Ben Ladow of Granger, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Roberts Sr. and Eileen (Eubanks) Roberts of West Frankfort, IL.
Jack's priority was always his wife, children and grandchildren. He always enjoyed attending the kids' school and extracurricular activities. From their earliest years, he made sure to have “little talks” with each child which truly made you feel special and important. These “little talks” did not end as the children and grandchildren grew into adults, they just became more appreciated.
Beach Week was a family tradition for more than 25 years. No matter how busy you were or where you were living, everyone made it back for Beach Week on Lake Michigan. Sunny days and crazy nights were always anchored by great dinners and incredible sunsets toasted with champagne.
Jack shared a deep love with Teresa - both felt that they were uncommonly lucky to have found such an amazing partner. He was the most thoughtful of husbands - every holiday, birthday and anniversary was marked. No matter how busy, they always set aside time to talk every day, even if by phone when traveling. They traveled throughout the Caribbean and Mexico for decades and had many memorable adventures throughout their marriage.
Jack's other interests included all things Notre Dame, tennis (as a player and a fan) and baseball (Chicago Cubs). Jack's grandsons plan to continue his tradition of arriving at Wrigley Field early enough to grab a hot dog, a beverage and a seat all before batting practice ends.
Professionally, Jack's focus was caring for the vulnerable, especially mental health services. He served as the CEO of Madison Center for 29 years, taking the helm when it was a small mental health center in a historic downtown building in a rundown area. When he left, he had re-developed several East Bank blocks as part of one of the country's largest networks of comprehensive psychiatric services. Madison Center served much of northern Indiana with mental health, substance abuse, chronically mentally ill and children's services.
Jack was known for his extraordinary vision - an ability to assess the needs and opportunities of the future long before others. Madison Hospital, an innovative GeroPsychiatric Hospital, a dual diagnosis hospital and intensive services for young abused children all emerged from his vision. Providence House was the first dedicated Alzheimer's residential facility in the region. His unique partnership with the Notre Dame Psychology Department brought synergistic clinical training and research opportunities.
Simply put, a meaningful, successful and balanced life well-lived.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, or the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
There will be a private family service at Sunnyside Presbyterian on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. with a livestream at TJ21.com/Jack and on Teresa's Facebook Live. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the Palmer Funeral Homes website.
Sept. 27, 1941 - May 9, 2020
GRANGER, IN - On Saturday, May 9, Jack Roberts Jr. completed a life that was truly well-lived. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family. Jack led a remarkably balanced life. A focused husband, father and grandfather, Jack established family traditions now entering their 5th decade.
Equally successful professionally, Jack served as CEO of Madison Center for nearly 30 years. He attended Southern Illinois University receiving both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Jack was also honored to be in the first graduating class of Notre Dame's Executive MBA program.
Jack's faith was an important part of who he was. He was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and served on Presbyterian Synods in both Illinois and Indiana. He also served as an elder and Treasurer of First Presbyterian Church, South Bend.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Lowther) Roberts; daughters, Susan (Greg) Piper and Sarah (Brian) Ladow, all of Granger, IN; sons, Jason Roberts of Louisville, KY and Dylan Roberts of South Bend, IN; and sister, Brenda Ahlm of Baton Rouge, LA. His cherished grandsons are Chase Piper (Shanna Gatesman) and Connor Piper of Chicago, IL and Ben Ladow of Granger, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Roberts Sr. and Eileen (Eubanks) Roberts of West Frankfort, IL.
Jack's priority was always his wife, children and grandchildren. He always enjoyed attending the kids' school and extracurricular activities. From their earliest years, he made sure to have “little talks” with each child which truly made you feel special and important. These “little talks” did not end as the children and grandchildren grew into adults, they just became more appreciated.
Beach Week was a family tradition for more than 25 years. No matter how busy you were or where you were living, everyone made it back for Beach Week on Lake Michigan. Sunny days and crazy nights were always anchored by great dinners and incredible sunsets toasted with champagne.
Jack shared a deep love with Teresa - both felt that they were uncommonly lucky to have found such an amazing partner. He was the most thoughtful of husbands - every holiday, birthday and anniversary was marked. No matter how busy, they always set aside time to talk every day, even if by phone when traveling. They traveled throughout the Caribbean and Mexico for decades and had many memorable adventures throughout their marriage.
Jack's other interests included all things Notre Dame, tennis (as a player and a fan) and baseball (Chicago Cubs). Jack's grandsons plan to continue his tradition of arriving at Wrigley Field early enough to grab a hot dog, a beverage and a seat all before batting practice ends.
Professionally, Jack's focus was caring for the vulnerable, especially mental health services. He served as the CEO of Madison Center for 29 years, taking the helm when it was a small mental health center in a historic downtown building in a rundown area. When he left, he had re-developed several East Bank blocks as part of one of the country's largest networks of comprehensive psychiatric services. Madison Center served much of northern Indiana with mental health, substance abuse, chronically mentally ill and children's services.
Jack was known for his extraordinary vision - an ability to assess the needs and opportunities of the future long before others. Madison Hospital, an innovative GeroPsychiatric Hospital, a dual diagnosis hospital and intensive services for young abused children all emerged from his vision. Providence House was the first dedicated Alzheimer's residential facility in the region. His unique partnership with the Notre Dame Psychology Department brought synergistic clinical training and research opportunities.
Simply put, a meaningful, successful and balanced life well-lived.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, or the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
There will be a private family service at Sunnyside Presbyterian on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. with a livestream at TJ21.com/Jack and on Teresa's Facebook Live. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the Palmer Funeral Homes website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 13 to May 15, 2020.