SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack Laverne Shipley Sr., 83, of Danville, KY passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Pierson Shipley. Jack was born on November 8, 1936 to the late Byrd Shipley and Marjorie “O'Shea” Patterson in South Bend, Indiana. Jack was a Lather/Carpenter for 49 years. He loved woodworking, especially crafting rockers, swings, and shelves for his family. We had wonderful family vacations that we will alway remember and hold dear with all our extended family and friends. Jack is survived by two sons, Jack Shipley Jr. (Nadia) and Robert Shipley; two daughters, Janet Hooten (Dennis) and Cindy Arnett (Jefferson); two sisters, Barbara Molnar and Kathy Kurek; eight grandchildren, Heather Stutzman, Adam Hooten, Derek Hooten, Peter Shipley, Casey Shipley, Victoria Jolly, Madison Johnson, and Tucker Arnett, and eighteen great-grandchildren; and our most loved exchange student, Marcos Garcia. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Watkins and George Bali. Special thanks to Heritage Hospice, Westend Church of Christ, and special care from his children, Cindy, Jack, Jan and Bob. No services to be held. Service was held privately at home. www.preston-pruitt.com


