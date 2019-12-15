|
Jack T. Chidister
July 4, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack Chidister, 91, passed peacefully from this life to the next in Spring Lake, Michigan on the morning of December 13, 2019. He was born in Ligonier, Indiana on July 4, 1928 to Adin and Edith (Stack) Chidister and grew up in South Bend, Indiana.
Jack married Jeanette Heckaman in Bremen, Indiana on June 4, 1949 after which they settled in South Bend. In the early 1950's, Jack served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. Jack and Jeanette raised three children and were active at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Jeanette preceded him in death on August 30, 2001.
Jack worked in sales for companies that drilled and maintained municipal and industrial water wells. Along with two partners, he established Peerless Midwest, Inc. of Mishawaka, Indiana in 1972 where he was co-owner, vice president, and chief salesman until his retirement in June 1988.
On August 28, 2004, Jack married Betty Everling whose husband, Don Everling, had also recently died. They resided in Spring Lake, Michigan and spent many good years traveling and enjoying life together.
Jack enjoyed golf, fishing, hosting fish fries for family and friends, Notre Dame sports, new cars, and giving people Hubs peanuts. Throughout his life, he was pretty sure that the 4th of July fireworks were for him.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Adin and Edith Chidister, his first wife, Jeanette Chidister, and his sister-in-law, Berdine “Dean” Asper. He is survived by his wife Betty and her loving family: son, Mark (Peggy) Chidister of Ames, Iowa along with their children and grandchildren; son, Randy (Bobbie) Chidister of South Bend, Indiana along with their children and grandchildren; and daughter, Katherine Chidister of Elkhart, Indiana along with her sons and grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Unsicker, sister, Patty (Bill) Hupp, sister-in-law, Dorothy Anderson, and brother-in-law, Marshall (Sharon) Heckaman.
The family would like to thank all of you who have shown us so much love and support in recent months and to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Comfort Keepers of Spring Lake, American House of Spring Lake, and Hospice of North Ottawa Community Health System. A memorial in Jack's name has been established with Hospice of North Ottawa Community Health System.
The Funeral for Jack will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN 46637 with Rev. Jeremiah Jordan officiating. Friends may meet the family 1-3 p.m. Friday, December 20, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456 and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019