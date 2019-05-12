Jack W. Lafferty



Feb. 1, 1942 - May 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack W. Lafferty, 77, passed away Monday evening, May 6, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana. He was born on February 1, 1942 in Bluffton, Ohio, to Clayton and Minnie (Stanley) Lafferty, both of whom preceded him in death.



On August 2, 1965, Jack married Elba Rosario, his first wife. On July 1, 1988 in South Bend, Jack then married the former Sandra “Sandy” Zander, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of thirty years, Jack is survived by his sons, Jim (Paula) Lafferty of Cromwell, IN and Jeff (Chris) Lafferty of Osceola, IN; daughter, Marissa Lafferty of Costa del Silencio, Tenerife, Spain; four grandchildren, Brittney (Tanner) Pickett, Matthew Schwieger, Ashley Lafferty, and Andrew Lafferty; two great-grandchildren, Clay Pickett and Adeline Pickett; sister, Adele McGann of New York, NY; and beloved dog, Fritz. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Michelle Lafferty.



Jack was employed as an advertising executive for South Bend Tribune for 37 years. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. In accordance with Jack's wishes to be cremated, his ashes will be interred at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jack may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



