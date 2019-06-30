Jack W. Mesaros



Oct. 30, 1934 - June 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack W. Mesaros, 84, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on October 30, 1934 in South Bend, to Stephen F. and Alice (Sergent) Mesaros, both of whom preceded him in death.



On February 11, 1956 in South Bend, Jack married the former Shirley A. Robaska, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, Jack is survived by daughter, Michele (John) Kuczmanski of South Bend; son, Mark Mesaros of Richland, MI; grandchildren, Jacob (Erica) Kuczmanski and Rachel Kuczmanski; and twin sister, Joyce Pittman of Mishawaka, IN. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Walters; and three brothers, Lawrence Mesaros, Robert Mesaros, and George Mesaros.



Jack graduated from South Bend Central High School. He was employed at South Bend Range, and then at Mastic Corporation for thirteen years. Most recently, Jack was a supervisor in building services at the University of Notre Dame, from which he retired in October 2002, after nine years of employment. Jack served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of VFW Post 9820. Jack attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in South Bend.



Jack loved to go on his boat fishing whenever he could. Spending summers at the cottage was when he was most happy. He also really enjoyed cooking and was excellent at it. Everyone loved his sugar cookies with frosting at Christmastime. In the fall, watching a Notre Dame football game was always a must, but mostly, Jack was proud of his two grandchildren. As they were growing up, he would always be sure to attend their games, school programs, and events they participated in. Jack had a great sense of humor, and everyone who came into contact with him, liked him. We will miss him.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Jack may be donated to , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019