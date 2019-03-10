Jack W. Rizek



Sept. 26, 1939 - March 7, 2019



WALKERTON, IN - Jack Wayne Rizek, age 79, passed away March 7, 2019 in his home with his entire family around him. He was born September 26, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to Alice C. Rizek. Jack married the love of his life, Cheryl Heim, on March 12, 1960. Cheryl preceded Jack in death on January 17, 2017.



They have three children, John (Alice) Rizek, Kimberly (Greg) Georgiefski, and Jeff Rizek; and seven grandchildren: Jeremiah (Dawn) Rizek, Joshua (Amy) Rizek, Ashley Stahly, Austin (Brandi) Stahly, Amanda (Kevin) Jones, Jasmine Miller, and Jacob Rizek. They were also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by a brother, Guy (Ruth Ann) Rizek. Jack was also preceded in death by his mother and brother, Paul “Junior” Rizek.



Jack was very involved in the lives of his grandchildren, never missing a game, school event, or activity of any kind. He always put his family first and would do anything for them.



Jack spent the majority of his career as co-owner/accountant of Walkerton Tool & Die, Inc. He went on to work with his son at Morris Precision, Inc. and Ultra Manufacturing, Inc.



Jack was active in the community as a two-term Walkerton Town Board President (Mayor) and a member of the Walkerton Planning Commission. He was very proud to be a Boy Scout Troop Leader in his younger days. Jack was a stamp collector from the age of 9 and enjoyed “working” with stamps during his retirement. He also loved puzzles and listening to books on tape.



Jack was a mentor to many. He taught us to enjoy life and not be afraid to sing out of tune.



Jack was very thankful for his caregivers and his family appreciates the loving care they provided.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563.



Visitation for Jack will be TODAY, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel” located at 1216 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, IN.



The Funeral Service will take place Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia Street, Walkerton, with Pastor Perry Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019