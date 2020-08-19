Jack Wayne Ritchie
May 20, 1959 - August 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jack Wayne Ritchie, 61, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 unexpectedly in his home.
Jack was born on May 20, 1959 in Kokomo, IN. He was born to the late Douglas and Pauline (Dodd) Ritchie.
On June 4, 1999 in Mishawaka, Jack married Diana Petsovich. Diana survives along with three daughters, Alishia Ritchie, Shannon Ritchie, and Andrea Ritchie; and one son, Joshua Ritchie. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Isaiah McDonald, Alexander Lynn, Kamerin Rospierski, Aleah Ritchie, Aiden Perez, Jacob Perez, Sophiah Ritchie, and Elijah Ritchie.
Jack attended Mishawaka High School and worked at Kik Custom Products as a fork lift operator. He enjoyed listening to music, loved Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs, and winning at the casino. The one thing Jack enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. Jack was a beloved member of his community and was known for his generosity and his unique sense of humor.
Visitation for Jack will be on Thursday, August 20, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will also be on Friday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Meyer officiating the services, and burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
