|
|
Jackie Lee Orth
May 17, 1942 - March 29, 2020
HOWE, IN - Jackie “Jack” Lee Orth, age 77, of Howe, IN passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Orth was born on May 17, 1942 in Moulton, IA to Marvin and Georgia (Etter) Orth. Jack graduated from Washington-Clay High School in South Bend, IN. He served his country honorably with the United States Coastal Guard from 1960-1964. Jack married Carole York on May 20, 1961 and she preceded him in death in August of 1988. On September 9, 1989, he married Cindy S. Rufer and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2017. After many years of dedicated service as a CNC Machinist, Jack retired from Honeywell in South Bend, Indiana. Jack was a Boy Scout Leader and did black powder gun demonstrations for the scouts. He was a member of the Pokagon Long Rifles Club in Sturgis, MI and the Stone Trace Regulators in Ligonier, IN. Jack was a “Jack of all trades master of none” kind of guy. He loved gun smithing, making model cars, and woodworking.
Survivors include daughters, Connie (John) Slusser of South Bend, IN and Kimberlie A. (Mervin) Miller of Bristol, IN; son, Michael (Lois) Smith of Elkhart, IN; daughter-in-law, Nancy Orth of AZ, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Jack was also preceded in death by both parents and a son, John Lee Orth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 12-2pm at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 South Detroit Street, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Graveside funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:30pm at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo, IN.
Memorial donations will be directed to Pokagon Long Rifles Club.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence, please visit www.hessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements and care trusted to Hess Funeral Home of LaGrange, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020