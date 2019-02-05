Jackie Lynn Davis



BREMEN, IN - Jackie Lynn Davis, 59, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord at 8:18 am, Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Jackie was born on August 22, 1959, the daughter of the late Jackie Columbus Hedrick and Lorene (Warden) Godbey. She graduated from Indianapolis Baptist High School in 1977. She joined Life Action Ministries in 1977 and spent six years working with the Church team Ministry. After moving to Bremen in 1983, she was a stay at home mom until joining Connect, which is a subsidiary of the St. Joseph Co. Chamber of Commerce, and eventually spending 10 years as the Executive Director of Broadway Theatre League of South Bend. She enjoyed volunteering for the Community Hospital of Bremen Women's Auxiliary. Jackie is survived by her husband of 20 years, William L. Davis of Bremen; four children, Lindsay (Damon) Wise of Mishawaka, Kimberly (Justin) Ott of Zeeland, MI, William (fiance Danielle Korman) L. Davis, II of Atlanta, GA, and Daniel Martin of Bremen; and one grandson, Bannon Wise. She is also survived by stepfather, Monte (Angie) Godbey of Fortville, IN; father-in-law, Ralph E. Davis of Palm Harbor, FL; sister, Lorie (Bart) Hale of Newcastle, IN; brother, Kirk (Laura) Hedrick of Princeton, IN; and sister-in-law, Laura (Donald Sutherland) Davis of Hopkinton, MA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mei Sutherland, Li Sutherland, Stacey Howe, Eric Sorley, and Cheyenne Hedrick. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Amanda Martin and Katelynn Martin; brother, Christopher Hedrick; sister, Karen Sorley; and a cousin, Jason Watson. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Jackie will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen with one hour of visiting prior to the service. Private burial of her ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jackie would like memorial contributions made to the in honor of Katelynn Martin and Carol B. Davis.