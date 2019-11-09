|
Jackie Welsh Nuner
July 2, 1958 - Nov. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jackie Welsh Nuner, age 61, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, after a brief illness at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Jackie was born on July 2, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Jack and Joyce Welsh. She had three sisters, Judith Stone who preceded her in death, Jeanne Welsh of Granger, IN, and Janet Auker of Rock Island, IL.
Jackie was blessed with five children, Mandy Purser Johnston of Mishawaka, Michael Purser of Lakeville, Emma Nuner of South Bend, Rachel Nuner of South Bend, and John Daniel Nuner, who preceded her in death; and also blessed with five grandchildren.
Jackie found a love for all animals early on and continued to rescue and volunteer wherever needed. She had an insane love for Notre Dame football. Jackie was always the “Belle of the Ball” and enjoyed life to the fullest. Whether it was her quick-witted catch phrases, her incredible dance moves, or her superb cooking skills, she found a way to leave a mark in all of our hearts.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday, Nov 10 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Services will be held Monday, Nov 11 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palmer Funeral Homes; Hospice House, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637; or Reigns of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019