Jacob E. Carter Obituary
Jacob E. Carter

Dec. 24, 1973 - Nov. 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jacob E. Carter, 45, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home.

He was born on December 24, 1973 to Dana Emerson and Janice K. (McFarland) Carter in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Jacob was preceded in death by his father.

Jacob worked at North American Industries in Mishawaka, IN. Prior to that, he worked as a Truck Driver for various employers for many years.

Jacob is survived by his two daughters, Chelsea Carter of South Bend, IN and Brooke Carter of Niles, MI; his two sons, Derek Lloyd of Buchanan, MI and Austin Carter of South Bend, IN; his mother and stepfather, Janice K. (David) Smith of South Bend, IN; a sister, Kimberly (Ron) Mead of South Bend, IN; and his girlfriend, Tina Waite of Bristol, IN.

Jacob earned his G.E.D. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, football, softball, bowling, and racing. His proudest achievement was being a loving father.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. Cremation will follow. No funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carter family to help defray funeral expenses, c/o Kaniewski Funeral Homes, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
