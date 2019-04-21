Jacqueline D. Haskins



Oct. 22, 1927 - April 18, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Jacqueline “Jackie” D. Haskins, age 91, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. She was born on October 22, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Edna (Bacon) Weichmann, who preceded her in death.



On May 2, 1951 in Chicago, Jackie married Clark A. Haskins, who preceded her in death on March 26, 1992. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Richard) Reiner of Granger, IN; daughters-in-law, Bonnie Haskins of Elk Grove, IL and Judith Haskins of Western Springs, IL; six grandchildren, Rick (Mary) Haskins of Forney, TX, David (Kate) Haskins of Carpentersville, IL, Eric (Linda) Haskins of Brookfield, IL, Kevin (Elizabeth) Haskins of Western Springs, IL, Heather (Geoff) Saturley of Grand Rapids, MI, and Daniel Reiner of New York, NY; and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Jordyn, Mya, Maxwell, Asa, Benjamin, Annabelle, and Cole. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Clark A. Haskins; both of her sons, Rick E. Haskins and Mark T. Haskins; and her mother, Edna (Bacon) Weichmann.



Jackie resided in the Granger/Elkhart area since 1984, when she moved from Chicago. She attended Granger Missionary Church.



In accordance with Jackie's wishes, no public services will be held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Jackie may be donated to Elkhart Feral Cat Coalition, P.O. Box 2196, Elkhart, IN 46515.



Online condolences may be left for the Haskins family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary