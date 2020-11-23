Jacqueline Green-Thompson



Nov. 30, 1948 - Nov. 17, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Jackie passed away November 17, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital. She was born November 30, 1948 in South Bend, IN and graduated form John Adams High. She worked at FDIC and retired after 26 years. Jackie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, skating, going to the casino, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Osceola and Beulah Green; brothers, Thomas and Richard Green; and sisters, Patricia Wallace and Vernetta Smith. She is survived by brothers, Keith Green, Jerry (Birdie)Green, and Dennis Green; and sister, Karen Green all of South Bend, Indiana; her husband of 49 years, Stanley Thompson; son, Aaron Thompson; daughter, Peggy Doss; grandson, Aaron Thompson II and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends



Visitation will be held November 25, 2020 at Leaks and Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60619 from 10am to 11am. Funeral Service at 11am. Mask required.





