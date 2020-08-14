1/1
Jacqueline L. Hoblik
Jacqueline L. Hoblik

May 10, 1940 - August 11, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Jacqueline Louella Hoblik (Waterson), 80, passed away peacefully the morning of August 11 at Saint Joseph Medical Center. Jacque was born May 10, 1940 to the late Rollen and Fayne Miller Waterson in Hammond, IN. She married Charles Hoblik in 1970; he preceded her death in 1975. Also waiting to greet her in heaven were her two older sisters, JoAnne Monroe (Bob) of Hayward, CA and Jill Ellen Stiffler (Bud) of Syracuse, IN.

Surviving Jacque is her daughter, Debra Landry, grandchildren, Danielle Landry Miller (Kirk), Joshua Landry, and Shelby Welbaum (Jess); great-grandchildren, Zackary Kruszewski (Cadyn) and Morgan Kulwicki; and her great-great-grandchildren, Axel James Kruszewski and Ember Jean Kruszewski. Jacque has a large, supportive, loving family who will miss her dearly.

Jacque was a parishioner at Holy Cross Church in South Bend and attended South Bend Central High School. She worked for South Bend Water Works for 27 years and H&R Block for 25+ years until 2019. When Jacque wasn't bragging about her mother's homemade spaghetti sauce, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking, often making Sunday dinners for anyone who would come. Jacque was always up for a game of Canasta, working on a jigsaw puzzle, or just catching up with her friends.

Please join us to celebrate our grandma's life. Viewing will be held at Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. from 4-7 pm TODAY, August 14 and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am at Holy Cross Church in South Bend on Saturday, August 15.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545, in lieu of flowers. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
