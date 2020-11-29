Jacqueline L. Raulin
Feb. 19, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Raulin, age 80, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Morning View Living Center in South Bend, IN. She was born February 19, 1940 in Muskegon, MI to Paul and Leona (Bancuk) Baker and lived all of her life here until she moved to South Bend, IN three years ago to be closer to her family. Survivors include two daughters, Renee (Dennis) VanBergen and Beth (Jeff) Swearingen; four grandchildren, Nikki (Jason) Bruemmer, Scott Whitaker, Allyssa Swearingen, and David Swearingen; two great-grandchildren, Camden Bruemmer and Eli Bruemmer; and the Bancuk Family. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass will be planned for Summer of 2021. Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the guestbook online at www.sytsemafh.com
