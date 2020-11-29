1/1
Jacqueline L. Raulin
Jacqueline L. Raulin

Feb. 19, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Raulin, age 80, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Morning View Living Center in South Bend, IN. She was born February 19, 1940 in Muskegon, MI to Paul and Leona (Bancuk) Baker and lived all of her life here until she moved to South Bend, IN three years ago to be closer to her family. Survivors include two daughters, Renee (Dennis) VanBergen and Beth (Jeff) Swearingen; four grandchildren, Nikki (Jason) Bruemmer, Scott Whitaker, Allyssa Swearingen, and David Swearingen; two great-grandchildren, Camden Bruemmer and Eli Bruemmer; and the Bancuk Family. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass will be planned for Summer of 2021. Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the guestbook online at www.sytsemafh.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 29, 2020
I worked with Jackie for several years at Mona Shores Childcare Center. She was a lovely lady inside and out. She was a great role model for any educator to be (like myself). We laughed and cried together many times. My daughter was in her room for a year and she adored her very much! I know she loved her children and grandchildren very much because she always talked about them with great pride. My condolences to her family. Sincerely, Kary Ulfsax and family
Kary Ulfsax
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to read of Jackie's passing. I worked with her at Mona Shores Child Care and it was always nice to visit with her. Condolences to her family.
Lynn Knowles
Coworker
November 28, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. We worked together back in the 80's at Hackley Hospital. She was a kind, gentle and good natured soul. I'll always remember her that way. My condolences to her family.
James Moore
Friend
