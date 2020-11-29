I worked with Jackie for several years at Mona Shores Childcare Center. She was a lovely lady inside and out. She was a great role model for any educator to be (like myself). We laughed and cried together many times. My daughter was in her room for a year and she adored her very much! I know she loved her children and grandchildren very much because she always talked about them with great pride. My condolences to her family. Sincerely, Kary Ulfsax and family

