Jacqueline L.
“Jackie” Tetzlaff
Aug. 10, 1947 - Nov. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jackie L. Tetzlaff, 73, of South Bend, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late Harry and Daisy (Hostetler) Tetzlaff in South Bend on August 10, 1947.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Ty Arrowood) Adams of South Bend; two granddaughters, Chelsea (Justin Anteau) Tetzlaff of Fort Wayne and Gabrielle (Troy Burgh) Adams of Plymouth; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Mayson, Adison, and Payson Burgh. Along with many nieces and nephews, she is also survived by four sisters, Ruth Barnhart, Alice Basham, Janice Kurz, and Ardith Mornout, all of South Bend; and four brothers, Allen “Butch” (Sandy) Tetzlaff of Lakeville, Gene and Bert (Debbie) Tetzlaff of South Bend, and Jerry (Cherrie) Tetzlaff of Jacksonville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Betty Johnson, Irene Uselman, and Margaret Nimtz; and two brothers, Raymond and John Tetzlaff.
Jackie was the 13th of the 14 children from the Tetzlaff farmhouse in Greene Township. There she learned the value of a hard day's work, which turned her into a remarkably independent woman. She graduated from North Liberty High School in 1966. Most of her working life was devoted to Qualex Photo Finishing, where she was employed for 28 years. In Sept. 2020, she retired from St. Mary's College after working in building services for the last 12 years.
Despite working nightshift, she generally managed to maintain a suntan so stunning it would make a Miss America envious. She could instantly light up a room with her smile or a poorly executed joke. She was notorious for her playful spirit and had a habit of creating several off-the-cuff nicknames for everyone she knew, so much so that sometimes she forgot their actual names.
Jackie was only a casual gambler, but Lady Luck was a good friend, as it wasn't uncommon for her to walk into a casino with a $20 bill and leave with $100 a half-hour later. Any time there was a good sale, she would have to buy at least five of said item to share with family; that way she had five opportunities to modestly brag about how good of a deal she got. And she was a fierce competitor in any card game.
Jackie loved family the most. Her daughter, granddaughters and greats were the light of her life and they all loved their “Boosh” dearly. She took every opportunity to tell people how proud she was of them and wasn't shy about sharing their accomplishments. Jackie was grateful for each distinctive bond she had with her many siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Selfless. Outgoing. Adventurous. Humble. Uncommonly genuine. Unwaveringly loyal. There are no words to truly describe how special Jackie was and how much she will be missed. Her spirit will forever hold a place in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Full obituary and online condolences can be viewed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.