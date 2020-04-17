Home

Jacqueline Lee Vetterly Marsh

Jacqueline Lee Vetterly Marsh Obituary
Jacqueline Lee

Vetterly Marsh

March 20, 1933 - April 15, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Jacqueline Lee Vetterly Marsh was born at home on March 20, 1933 in Niles, Michigan to Leland E. and Estella J. (Trampski) Vetterly. Jackie (as she was known) attended school in Niles, skipping a grade and graduating early at 17, in 1950. After graduation, Jackie went to work in the office at Kawneer. On September 3, 1955, she married Richard Marsh and moved to Buchanan to live her married life there. Jackie went to work at Buchanan Metalform, and then as the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Buchanan, until she retired.

Jackie was an avid reader, becoming a member of the local Book Club in her later years. Jackie was also an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. Jackie was an active member of the Niles Reunion Committee and served as the secretary for many years. She loved to travel and enjoyed taking trips with family and friends after retirement. In her younger years, Jackie was an accomplished dancer and always enjoyed a good polka.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard (Dick) Marsh; and her three children, Scott (Cathy) Marsh of Niles, Michigan, Tracy Jacobson of Murray, Utah, and Gayle (Terry) Younglove of Romulus, Michigan. She also has 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and both siblings.

Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www. Hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020
