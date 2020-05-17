Jacqueline Lou Spear Lang
May 11, 2020
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Jacqueline Lou Spear Lang peacefully passed away May 11, 2020. Jackie was the youngest of six siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, James Albert Lang; her son, Matthew William Lang, her father, Robert Lee Spear, and mother, Doris Ann McCullough Spear, as well as her four sisters and one brother. Jackie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Jim were blessed with four children, beginning with Louann (Gary) Taelman of Traverse City, Michigan, Kathleen (Douglas) Morr of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Andrew (Karen) Lang of East Troy, Wisconsin, and Matthew William Lang.
Her greatest joys included being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed travel, her winters spent in Florida, Notre Dame football, and above all her beautiful Lake Michigan house. She was a lover of music -- she played the piano, cooking, baking, and reading. She adored her family which includes her eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many, especially by her adoring family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice may be given.
“May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger Indiana, with a family only gravesite service yet to be determined.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.