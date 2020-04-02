Home

July 10, 1930 - March 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jacqueline Rose Nieter passed away on March 31, 2020, at the age of 89 from COPD complicated by heart problems. She had a deep Christian faith based in the Brethren Church and augmented by long association with the friends of Bill W. and the Handmaidens of the Most Holy Trinity.

Jackie was born on July 10, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, to Cyril F. (Cy) and Claribel (Terry) Nieter. She graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend. The highlight of her 20s was a trip to Australia where she made many friends. After several employment positions, she retired as the Financial Supervisor at Visiting Nurses Association. In retirement, she delivered medical supplies to home-bound patients in northern Indiana and southern Michigan where her personal warmth helped raise the spirits of her clients.

Jackie is survived by her brother, Fred Nieter, and his sons, Gary (Bonnie), Randy (Cindy), and Rod (Kim), and their numerous progeny. Also surviving is her long-time friend, Joan Aldrich.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Pastor Tom Miller will officiate. Online condolences may be shared with Jackie's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020
