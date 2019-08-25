|
|
Jacquelyn A.
Stephens
Aug. 29, 1950 - Aug. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Stephens, 68, passed away on Aug. 23, at home with her family. She was the beloved wife of Philip Krause of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Jack and Almira Stephens of South Bend. Jackie is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jillian Sawyer (Chris) of Denver and granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings, Elise (Dennis) Reeder of Alexandria, VA and John (Joann) Stephens of Chicago; her brother-in-law, Father Ed Krause, CSC; and her nieces and nephews, Bridget Westhoven, David Reeder, Kelly Cecil, John Stephens, Michael Stephens, and Jimmy Stephens. Jackie will also be warmly and joyfully remembered by so many good friends.
Known affectionately as “the little colonel,” Jackie grew up in locations around the world as the daughter of an Army officer, and made South Bend her permanent home beginning in 1964. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy as valedictorian in 1968 and from St. Mary's College with a degree in Fine Art in 1972. She had a long and successful business career. She worked with Doolittle Realty as the manager of the South Bend office. She later joined Waterfield Mortgage, working in the South Bend and Ft. Wayne offices for over 25 years. As a loan officer, she set a record of loan closures that will never be broken. She also mentored and trained hundreds of staff and employees and became a valued and beloved member of the Waterfield community. Jackie retired from Mutual Bank in South Bend in 2018.
In spite or perhaps because of being called “Peanut” by her father, Jackie lived an outsized life. Her humor, infectious laugh, and loving, generous personality drew friends from every neighborhood and every walk of life. As the children of “The Colonel” and Moose Krause, Jackie and her husband Phil have personified the heart and values of the Notre Dame community. Her hand-painted leprechauns popped up everywhere, even in the center of the original Notre Dame ice hockey rink. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many. Those closest to her will treasure the handcrafted Christmas ornaments she gifted them yearly.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Aug. 29, her 69th birthday, at 3:30 pm. The family will briefly greet visitors outside the Basilica before the service. A celebration of her life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center or the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019