Jacquelynn Ann



DeFauw



Jan. 26, 1949 - April 1, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Jacquelynn Ann (Keller) DeFauw “Jackie” passed away in her sleep on Monday at home in Mishawaka, IN. There will be a Memorial Service on 4/13/2019 at Humenik Funeral Chapel in Brook Park, OH.



Jackie was born 1/26/1949, the daughter of Leo and Jan Keller of Cleveland, OH.



She is survived by a son, David (Meagan) Ellis DeFauw; and granddaughters, Ella Breeland-DeFauw, Olivia Roberson, and Hollis DeFauw. Also surviving are her four brothers, James (Judy) Keller of CA, Richard (Tammi) Keller of CA, Michael (Wynne Weingarden) of MA, and Kevin (Ellen) Keller of MA. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Roger David (Dave) DeFauw; and sisters-in-law, Lora (Bill) Rozzi and Denise (John) Mroczek. Other survivors include sixteen nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason DeFauw, and last month a brother, Robert (Karen) Keller and a brother-in-law, Gene DeFauw.



Jackie was an active member of Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka. She loved crafting, gardening, and feeding the geese along the river. She tried to make everyone around her happy and was always the life of the party. Her greatest joys in life were her son and granddaughters.



Memorial donations may be made in Jackie's memory to Pet Refuge or Albright United Methodist Church, 504 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46645. To send private condolences to the family log on to: www.mcgannhay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary