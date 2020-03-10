Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Jae Cho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jae Ha Cho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jae Ha Cho Obituary
Jae Ha Cho

August 1, 1941 - March 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jae Ha Cho, 78, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020. Jae Ha is survived by his wife, Ok Yom of 51 years; son, Jae Jin (Shawn) Cho; daughters, Yu Jin Cho and Ye Jin (Christopher) Wickesberg; brothers Young Sae of South Korea and Jae Ryong of South Korea; and beloved grandchildren, Emily, Harrison, Grayson, Isabelle, Alex, Cheyenne, Johnathan, Daniel, Lucy, and Teddy. He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister, both of South Korea. Jae Ha came to the United States from South Korea to give a better life to his family, and he and his wife finally closed their family business of 32 years. He loved photography, fishing with his grandchildren, gardening, and taking naps after a good meal. He could never pass up a good garage sale or a flea market. Jae Ha especially enjoyed entertaining guests and was always generous in sharing good food and drink with his family and friends. His sense of humor is something that will always be remembered. A special thank you to the people at Heartland Hospice in Mishawaka for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the physicians and nurses who cared for him during this difficult time. Funeral service will be held on March 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola. Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -