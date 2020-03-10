|
|
Jae Ha Cho
August 1, 1941 - March 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jae Ha Cho, 78, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020. Jae Ha is survived by his wife, Ok Yom of 51 years; son, Jae Jin (Shawn) Cho; daughters, Yu Jin Cho and Ye Jin (Christopher) Wickesberg; brothers Young Sae of South Korea and Jae Ryong of South Korea; and beloved grandchildren, Emily, Harrison, Grayson, Isabelle, Alex, Cheyenne, Johnathan, Daniel, Lucy, and Teddy. He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister, both of South Korea. Jae Ha came to the United States from South Korea to give a better life to his family, and he and his wife finally closed their family business of 32 years. He loved photography, fishing with his grandchildren, gardening, and taking naps after a good meal. He could never pass up a good garage sale or a flea market. Jae Ha especially enjoyed entertaining guests and was always generous in sharing good food and drink with his family and friends. His sense of humor is something that will always be remembered. A special thank you to the people at Heartland Hospice in Mishawaka for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the physicians and nurses who cared for him during this difficult time. Funeral service will be held on March 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola. Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020