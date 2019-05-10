James A. Johnson



Jan. 15, 1930 - May 7, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - James Arthur Johnson, 89 years old, of Eagle Lake, Edwardsburg, passed to his rest May 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mishawaka, IN, the son of Arthur William and Georgia Belle (Zellers) Johnson and has lived in the Michiana area all of his life. He was a graduate of Riley High School, South Bend. He was a member of the Indiana National Guard, retiring as a M/Sgt.



Jim was married Dec. 5, 1970 in South Bend to Janice M. Kleinert, who survives along with a son, Josh (Mary Jo) Johnson of Edwardsburg and two grandchildren, Aidan and Maguire both of Edwardsburg. There are many nieces and nephews surviving. Family who have preceded in passing are his parents and his siblings, Patricia Borsodi, Judith Rhoades, Margaret Rose Johnson, Arthur W. Johnson, Jr., and Jack L. Johnson.



Jim enjoyed working with the public. He was in auto sales with Gates in Mishawaka and Battjes and Naquin in Elkhart. Jim worked close to 50 years in the auto retail business. He was recognized as Man of the Year at an area Chevrolet dealership. He received Chevrolet's Legion of Leader Sales Award for 14 years, was a member of the Chevrolet Society of Sales Executives, and Chevrolet's Truck Honor Club and had earned Chevrolet's Truck Hall of Fame status.



Gramps adored his grandchildren and loved attending all of their sporting events and was their #1 Fan. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed watching the games. Jim also coached local youth soccer for several years. His favorite past-times involved cars, boats, spending time on the water, and sitting on the front porch looking out onto the lake. He loved spending time with family and will be missed by many.



Jim was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and was actively involved with various functions through the years. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14729. He enjoyed participating in many social events and received the Knight of the Year Award in 2017.



Family and friends may gather on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US-12 East. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Father Bob Flickinger, Pastor. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery.



Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church or to the Edwardsburg Food Pantry, both addressed to 24832 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2019