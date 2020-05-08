I was blessed to be a fellow faculty member with Jim at LaVille after being a student there. Jim was never my teacher but he was involved with guiding all the youth at LaVille. I loved his Driver Ed. stories. I also witnessed Jim in LaPorte many, many times supporting grandchildren at athletic events. It was always good to converse and check up on his kids and family members. I don't know you all but Connie, Jeff, Chad and Kyle, my condolences. My thoughts and prayers to your family.

Randy McGriff

Friend