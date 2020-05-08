James A. Kowatch
May 28, 1935 - May 4, 2020
TINLEY PARK, IL - James Arthur “Piney” Kowatch, 84, formerly of Lakeville and Culver, residing in Tinley Park, IL passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center, Elkhart.
Jim was born on May 28, 1935, in Culver, IN to the late John and Vada (Burch) Kowatch. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Gloria (Kurtz) Kowatch and by his five siblings, Jack, Ed, John, Mary Ellen Miller, and Fern Little.
On November 22, 2003, in Orland Park, IL, Jim married Beverly (Clark) Boles, who survives.
Jim is also survived by five children with his first wife Gloria, Constance (Alex) Cepeda of LaPorte, IN, Jeffrey (Claire) Kowatch and Elizabeth Kowatch of Fort Wayne, IN, Linda Kowatch of Osceola, IN, and Robert (Tilly) Kowatch of Noblesville, IN; a stepdaughter, Sydney Boles of Sauk Village, IL, and a stepson, Bradley (Simone) Boles of Lubeck, Germany.
Jim was blessed with Gloria by six grandchildren, Chad (Carrie) Cepeda of Dickson, TN, Hannah (Tony) Opliger, Krista (Jon) Agler, and Emma Kowatch of Fort Wayne, IN, Kyle (Ruth) Cepeda of Joliet, IL, and Cassandra Cepeda of Elkhart, IN; two step-granddaughters, Luna and Freya; and 7 great-grandchildren, Annissa, Shalom, Saj, Moses, Eden, Jubilee, and Presley.
Jim was a life-long educator who retired from LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School. He loved watching his family participating in athletic events, musical concerts, and family gatherings. He enjoyed church and friends in Tinley Park. He was a Cubs fan who loved Glenn Miller. Jim was very musical and spent hours playing the family piano.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Harbor Lights Hospice of Mishawaka, Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center in Elkhart, the Alzheimer's Association, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Odom Funeral Home, Culver, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2020.