James A. Reed
July 22, 1931 - March 30, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - James A. Reed, age 88, of Cassopolis, MI, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cass County Medical Facility in Cassopolis, MI. James was born July 22, 1931 in Elkhart County to George and Alice (Shumaker) Reed. He was a lifetime area resident and was married to Norma Kuhn in 1953. She preceded him in death in 1996. In 2007 he married Elaine Vail. She preceded in death earlier this year. James served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was a lifelong dairy farmer. He attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Woodlawn and was a 4H leader for the Madison Township Tractor Club. James was dedicated to his dairy cows and won awards for his herd. Most of all, James enjoyed his family and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
James is survived by a daughter, Patty (Randy) Birk of Osceola; 3 sons, David Reed of Bremen, Jerry (Connie) Reed of Mishawaka, and Roger (Debbie) Reed of Bremen; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn (Lowell) Kuhn of Bremen; and a brother, George (Carolyn) Reed of Nappanee. James was preceded in death by his parents, wives, grandson Josh Reed, and brother Frank Reed.
Private family services will be held with burial at Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020