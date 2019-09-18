|
|
James A. Sullivan
Aug. 31, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - James Andrew Sullivan III, aged 85, of Dujarie House, Notre Dame, IN, formerly of Bridgman, MI, died peacefully on September 15, 2019, after a long illness. Jim was born on August 31, 1934, the only child of James A. Sullivan Jr. and Vivian (LeBlanc) Sullivan, in Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Wilson Sullivan. He is survived by his children, Kate (Matt) Barrett of South Bend, IN, John (Courtney) Sullivan of Carmel, IN, and Martha (Mark) Rode of Park Ridge, IL; and eleven grandchildren: Kevin (Lindsey), Sam, Elle (fiance Chris), Wilson, Reilly, Luke, Walker, Elizabeth, Erik, Maggie, and Griffin. Also surviving are beloved in-laws, Bob and Kate Wilson, Margaret Wilson, and all the Wilson families, as well as many wonderful Sullivan, Swegle, Cahill, and Reilly family members who loved Jim dearly as special lifetime siblings.
Jim graduated from Siena College, Albany, NY, in 1956 and from Georgetown Law School, Washington, D.C., in 1959. On September 8, 1962, he married the former Mary Ann Wilson, and they enjoyed 54 blessed years together until her death on November 12, 2016. His work took them from the greater Washington, D.C. area in 1963 when they moved to Evanston, IL. For the next 28 years he enjoyed a career as an in-house attorney in Chicago, first with United Airlines and then with the Amoco Oil Company. Upon retirement in 1991, Jim and Mary moved to Bridgman, MI, where they became devoted volunteers at SS. John and Bernard Parish and the Readiness Center of Benton Harbor. Jim also served as a communion minister at several nursing homes in the Bridgman/Benton Harbor area.
In May 2016, Mary and Jim moved to Holy Cross Village, where they joined the 11:30 daily Mass family and appreciated the warm welcome they received from the Brothers of Holy Cross and the rest of the Holy Cross Village community. Jim's family would like to thank the compassionate staffs of Schubert Villa and Dujarie House, and the wonderful nurses and doctors of the Center for Hospice Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel in Schubert Villa, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN, on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation in the chapel at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Hospice Foundation, or the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019