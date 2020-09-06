James Allen
Oct. 31, 1940 - Sept. 1, 2020
DENVER, CO - Former police officer, James Earl Calico Allen, passed away September 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Willie Esther Johnson and Robert Calico; brothers, Randall Pool and Charles A. Murray; and grandson, DeVon Allen. He leaves to mourn, a daughter, Djuna and sons, Scott James and Joey Calico; sisters, Janis Murray and Gynene Mason and Katherine J. McElroy, a host of nieces & nephews, and special friends, John Thompson and Bobbie Bess.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.